Buhari Names 42 Ambassadors, Seeks Senate’s Confirmation

*Announces NDIC, law reform commission nominees too

*Senate gives committees two weeks to screen all nominees

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of 42 career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The President also requested the upper legislative chamber to confirm six nominees for the two boards of Nigeria Law Reform Commission and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC).

President Buhari in a letter dated May 6, 2020 conveying the list of the 42 ambassadorial nominees stated that in accordance with section 171 (2) (1c) and subsection 4 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation to the Senate the under listed 42 names of nominees for career ambassadors-designate.

The nominees are: C.O. Nwachukwu (Abia); A. Kefas (Adamawa); R.U Brown (Akwa Ibom); G.A Odudigbo (Anambra); O.C Onowu (Anambra); Y.S. Suleiman (Bauchi); E.S. Agbana (Bayelsa); B.B.M. Okoyen (Bayelsa); G.M. Okoko (Benue); A.M. Garba (Borno); M.I. Bashir (Borno); M.O. Abam (Cross River); A.E. Allotey (Cross River); G. E. Edokpa (Edo); A. N. Madubuike (Enugu); Adamu Lamuwa (Gombe); Mr. Innocent A. Iwejuo (Imo); M. S. Abubakar (Jigawa); Y. A. Ahmed (Jigawa); S. D. Umar (Kaduna); A. Sule (Kano); G. Y. Hamza (Kano).

Others are: N. Rimi (Katsina); L. S. Ahmed-Remawa (Katsina); M. Manu (Kebbi); l. R. Ocheni (Kogi); l. A. Yusuf (Kogi); M. Abdulraheem (Kwara); W. A. Adedeji (Lagos); A. U. Ogah (Nasarawa); A. A. Musa (Niger); N. A. Kolo (Niger); S.O. Olaniyan (Ogun); A. R. Adejola (Ogun); O. E. Awe (Ondo); O. O. Aluko (Osun); I. A. Alatishe (Osun); V. A. Adeleke (Oyo); M. S. Adamu (Plateau); l. N. Charles (Rivers); Z M. lfu (Taraba); B. B. Hamman (Yobe).

In another letter dated April 28 to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, the President requested for the confirmation of Professor Jumai Audi, as Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Also for confirmation are: Hon. Ebele Bernard Chima, Commissioner, South East; Bassey Dan Abia, Commissioner, South-South; and Hon. Mohammed Ibraheem, Commissioner, South-West.

The letter from the President requesting the confirmation of the nominees read in part: “In compliance with the provision of section 2(2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act No. 7 of 1999, I wrote to forward to the Senate for confirmation the under-listed (4)names of nominees as Chairman and full-time members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.”

Another request letter dated May 4 from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Diana Okonta (South-South); and Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) was also read by the Senate President at plenary Tuesday.

According to President Buhari, the appointment of the nominees was done “in compliance with the provision of section 5(2)(4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act” to fill existing vacancies.

The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, thereafter moved a motion relying on order 1(b) of the senate standing rules for the upper chamber to expedite action on the President’s request for the confirmation of the nominees.

The Senate President in his ruling, underscored the need for the upper chamber to “fast-track the process” to enable committees to screen the nominees.

Senator Lawan, thereafter, referred the confirmation request of the NDIC nominees to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions headed by Senator Uba Sani.

He also referred the list of career ambassadors to the Senate committee on Foreign Affairs headed by Senator Mohammad Bukachuwa while the nominees for law Reform Commission will be considered by the Senate committee on Judiciary headed by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Lawan gave the three committees two weeks to screen all the nominees and report back to Senate plenary.