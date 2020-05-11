Tantalizers Commences Home Delivery

Tantalizers Plc, Nigeria’s indigenous quick service restaurant brand, has signed a partnership agreement with OyaNow Logistics and Concorde Express in the bid to offer customers greater ease in terms of delivery across major areas in Lagos.

The company signed on to the multi-product on-line shopping platform, to make it possible for customers in Lekki, Ajah, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, central Lagos and other parts of the Lagos Island metropolis to place their order direct from their phones via the OyaNow app.

According to the company, with this, customers on the Island can get their meals in less than 45 minutes via the app.

In another development, the company has also become the first QSR brand in the country to engage the services of another fast rising logistics company, Concorde Express, to service its customer base in Lagos Mainland, especially Festac, Amuwo-odofin, Satellite, Ikotun, Iyana Ipaja, Dopemu and Abule Egba areas.

According to the Deputy Managing Director of Tantalizers Plc, Mr. Gbolahan Labinjo, the partnerships represent a synergy of strengths with innovation-driven service providers to underline Tantalizers re-defined business focus of ensuring that lovers of Tantalizers delicacies do not face any form of stress in getting their favorite meals in spite of the challenges of the season.