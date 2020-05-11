Nigeria Records 248 New Cases of COVID-19

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 248 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 4, 399 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 81 new cases, Jigawa 35, Borno and Kano 26 each, Bauchi 20, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 13, Edo 12, Sokoto 10, Zamfara seven, Kwara and Kebbi four each, Gombe, Taraba, Ekiti and Ogun two each, while Osun and Bayelsa recorded one each.

It said: “Nigeria has 4, 399 cases of COVID-19. 778 have been discharged, while 143 persons have died.”