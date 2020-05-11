LASEMA Recovers Policeman, Commercial Cyclist’s Corpses on Lekki-Epe Expressway

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Team has recovered the remains of victim of a “Hit and Run accident”, Paul Omaji, a police officer, at Marwa, along Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The deceased, in mufti, was found dead at Marwa along Lekki-Epe expressway where he was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle which ran into the officer on his way to resume his duty.

The unidentified vehicle fled the incident scene immediately the accident occurred.

Preliminary report on the hit and run incident at Marwa along Lekki-Epe expressway said, ” On arrival at the incident scene, Omaji was found dead at the aforementioned address.

According to Head, Public Affairs, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, “investigation conducted at the scene revealed that an unidentified vehicle ran into the officer on his way to resume his duty. The unidentified vehicle flee the scene immediately the incident occurred.

” The deceased has been bagged as the LASEMA responders alongside the officers on ground (Edoh Samuel) transported the body to Marina General Hospital with the aid of the agency’s ambulance.

“The corpse was handed over to another officer (SP Onajide Olabode) and has been deposited in the morgue”.

In another development at Ikota along the same Lekki-Epe expressway, LASEMA Response Team recovered a yet-to-be-identified dead commercial motorcycle operator, who was involved in a lone accident, where he rammed into an electric pole.

The deceased commercial motorcycle operator reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while on motion and rammed into an electrical pole on the road median, leaving his adult male passenger critically injured that led to his eventual death before he was admitted in the nearest hospital.

Preliminary report on the dead commercial motorcycle operator involved in a lone accident at Ikota along Lekki-Epe expressway, showed that, ” upon arrival at the incident scene, commercial motorcyclist-AKA Okada Rider, (an adult male), was found dead at the aforementioned address.

” Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the deceased, who was on motion, lost control and unavoidably rammed into an electrical pole on the road median.

” An adult male who was the passenger gave up the ghost on transit to a nearby hospital. The motorbike has been taken off the road from the scene. The deceased body has been bagged for SEHMU.”