Keyamo Kicks against Another Total Lockdown

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said the introduction of another total lockdown in parts of the country would be counterproductive.

Keyamo said via twitter yesterday that another total lockdown is unnecessary as Nigerians must learn to live with the virus and practice the guidelines, including observing social distancing, avoiding crowded places, use of face masks in public, regular hygiene, amongst other.

“My personal view is that another total lockdown would be counterproductive. Before defeating the virus, we must learn to live with it all around us and practice the skills of avoiding it like a landmine. Practice makes perfect. We cannot perfect those skills by locking ourselves up,” he tweeted.