IPPIS Under Threat of Sabotage, Says AGF

The federal government has raised the alarm that some individuals are determined to sabotage the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

IPPIS is believed to have saved 361 billion that could have been paid to corrupt civil servants.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) raised the alarm yesterday in a statement from Abuja.

The OAGF was reacting to reports that it had paid Armed Forces their April, 2020 salaries.

According to the OAGF: “The IPPIS Department in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation confirmed that as at Friday, May 8, 2020, the Armed Forces personnel had been paid.”

The OAGF said the delay “in the salary payment was due to the unexpected lockdown in the country, which led to late submission of variations by the agencies concerned and the need to accommodate their inputs in the April payroll accordingly.”

It was alleged that the April 2020 salaries of military and paramilitary personnel was delayed “as a result of incapability and inexperience of the operators of the IPPIS.”

The OAGF lamented that “such report has the potency to incite the Armed Forces and the general public against the operations of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).”

It added that “staff of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and the IPPIS are competent professionals who have demonstrated the will and capacity to get the job done.

This the OAGF noted that is “despite distractions and opposition from some quarters whose objectives is to sabotage the government policy that has saved the nation over N361 billion.”

Keyamo Kicks against Another Total Lockdown.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said the introduction of another total lockdown in parts of the country would be counterproductive.

Keyamo said via twitter yesterday that another total lockdown is unnecessary as Nigerians must learn to live with the virus and practice the guidelines, including observing social distancing, avoiding crowded places, use of face masks in public, regular hygiene, amongst other.

“My personal view is that another total lockdown would be counterproductive. Before defeating the virus, we must learn to live with it all around us and practice the skills of avoiding it like a landmine. Practice makes perfect. We cannot perfect those skills by locking ourselves up,” he tweeted.