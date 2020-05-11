47 Health Workers Test Positive for in Kano

The Kano State Government has stated that 47 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coordinator of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Tijjani Husaain, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference in Kano.

He said the infected health workers had contracted the disease the previous week, adding that no medical personnel got infected in the last few days.

Husaain said the virus transmission has reduced among health workers following “prompt actions” of the state government.

He said the state has recorded 576 confirmed cases of the disease, out of which 32 patients have been discharged, while 21 fatalities have been recorded. “Out of the total number of confirmed cases in Kano State, we recorded 21 deaths,” he said.

On Saturday; we also recorded 84 new suspected cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of the suspected cases to 1,820 in the state.

“Between Saturday and Sunday, 29 of the 84 samples collected were confirmed positive to the virus. So far we have collected 2,072 samples in the state.”

The coordinator said over 1,000 frontline health workers in the state are undergoing special training on handling the disease.

He urged residents to adhere to the safety protocols such as social distancing, use of face mask and comply with the lockdown directive.