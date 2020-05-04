Nigeria Records 170 New Cases of COVID-19

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 170 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 2558 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos had 39 new cases, Kano 29, Ogun 24, Bauchi 18, Kaduna 15, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Sokoto 12 each, Katsina eight, Borno seven, Nasarawa three, Adamawa two, while Oyo had one.

NCDC said: “There are 2558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 400 persons have been discharged with 87 deaths”.