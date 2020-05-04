Lagos Police Arrest 2,310 Lockdown Violators, Arraign 2,185

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 2,310 violators of the lockdown, just as it impounded 2,902 vehicles, 1,535 motorcycles and 369 tricycles across the state.

The command said the arrests were made while enforcing the presidential and state government’s directives on the cessation of movement (both intra and interstate) to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, 14 identified boundaries with neighbouring states were adequately manned while tactical units were deployed to reinforce the conventional patrol teams, which accounted for the large number of arrests made.

Out of the 2,310 violators arrested, some of whom were picked up from clubs, party grounds and group exercises, Bala said they have arraigned 2,185 in court and released 125 minors.

He said: “The suspects were awarded various degrees of punishments by the court, ranging from two hours to six months community services and fines between N5,000.00 and N100,000.00. Some were asked to write undertakings to be of good conducts/apology letters.”

Giving a breakdown of the 2,092 vehicles impounded, he said 800 were private cars while 1, 292 were commercial vehicles.

In addition, the command also impounded 1,535 motorcycles and 369 tricycles from those who flouted the lockdown.

While commending the residents of the state for their support, as well as the police for their gallantry and resilience during the first phase of enforcement, the state

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu said the command is geared up for the next phase.

He said: “The battle against COVID-19 is not over yet. The command enjoins residents to adhere strictly with the guidelines issued by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Lagos State Government to stop the spread of the virus.

“The use of face mask is compulsory and social distancing principles must be maintained. Businesses and markets must stick to the opening and closing times allocated in the guidelines.

“Commercial vehicles operators must not carry passengers more than the number stipulated in the guidelines. The order restricting non-essential interstate movements is still in force.

“The ban on social and religious gatherings has not been lifted. Schools remain closed until otherwise directed by the government. Also, the 8pm to 6am curfew imposed on residents will be strictly enforced.

“The enforcement teams are fully out to apprehend violators and arraign them in court. We must all take responsibility for our safety and the safety of our communities. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”