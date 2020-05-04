Anambra Community Asks Senate to Reject Nominee for FCC

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Some leaders in the Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of one of their indigenes, Uche Ibeabuchi, as a member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Buhari had in a letter to the Senate last Tuesday sought the confirmation of the chairman and 37 members of the FCC.

But the community leaders, including men, women and youth wing, have also petitioned the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, requesting that he should stop the proposed confirmation of Ibeabuchi, as they alleged that he was not fit and a proper person to represent the state or the community at the commission.

Copies of the petitions sent to the Senate president, which was and signed by the presidents and secretaries of the various groups, and made available to THISDAY in Awka claimed that the nominee had several allegations hanging on his neck that would impede his performance at the commission.

One of the letters from the leadership of Okuzu village in Oba, where Ibeabuchi hails from, which was signed by members of the village traditional council, including Chief Edwin Obiabumuo, Chief Basil Okeke and Chief Obi Anachuna, described the nominee as being high-handed.

“Rev. Uche Ibeabuchi is highhanded, and has exhibited at various times that he lacks the communal interest of the Anambra people.

“Currently pending at the Federal High Court in charge No: FHC/AWK/C2/177/2018 and FHC/AWK/C103/2018 is an allegation against the nominee, Ibeabuchi, which he is yet to be discharged of.

“In view of his character indictment in the pending matter, it is our collective decision that Ibeabuchi is not fit and the proper person to represent us. We therefore oppose his nomination and confirmation, and hereby request for the appointment of a competent character to represent the state at the FCC,” the group wrote.

When contacted, the nominee told THISDAY that he is not unaware of the sponsors of the petition, saying the problem was simply political party differences between him and his traducers.

According to him, “I am the chairman of the village they are you talking about. I am not a land agent, and I do not buy land. They are simply fighting me to stop the good thing that is coming to our community.”