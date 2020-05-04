3,195 Enrolls for Kwara’s Digital Training Programme

By Hammed Shittu

No fewer than 3,195 young people at the weekend enrolled in the first phase of the Kwara State Government virtual digital training class.

The enrolment of the affected people with over 1,195 was more than the initial figure (2,000) intended for the exercise when it was announced.

The training, a component of the state Social Investment Programme, is being conducted in partnership with Google and Wootlab Foundation, and it’s free for the enrollees and the state government.

A statement issued in Ilorin, which was signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The 3,195 persons, who responded to the pre-training survey, were shortlisted from a total of 6,766 who originally applied for the virtual training.”

According to the statement, “Of the 3,195, 1,763 persons have been inducted into the first cohort, and the class began last Thursday and would run for the next two weeks.

“The second cohort comprises 1,432 whose class begins on May 18.

“Each cohort runs for two weeks. The programme covers the following courses: ‘Fundamentals of Digital Marketing (Accredited certification by Grow with Google), Applied Digital tools and G Suites (certified by Google), Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, Business Branding and Presentation to Impress.”

The statement added: “The plan was to train 2,000, but the organisers had to increase the capacity and resources due to overwhelming interest from the youths.”

Ogunniyi Tomilola Oyebola, a baker who is attending the class, said she applied for the programme to “acquire digital skills that will help me be relevant in this 21st century and prepare for employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in my baking business.”

Kasali Olawale Taofiq, another successful applicant who is into security engineering, said he applied to “improve my knowledge in digital literacy so as to apply it in my line of business.”