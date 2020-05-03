Oil Firms Donate Delivery Van, Other Items to Delta

Delta State Government’s efforts at containing the COVID-19 pandemic received a boost at the weekend as a group of oil companies operating in the state donated a Nissan pickup van, facemasks and various food items in support of the government’s initiatives towards cushioning the impact of the Coronavirus.

Leader of the team, Mr. Williams Eboh, Community and Health Liaison Manager, Midwestern Oil, presented the vehicle and facemasks to Dr. Austin Obidi, Chairman, Delta State Medical Related Donations for COVID-19 Response and his team at the Central Hospital, Asaba, yesterday.

The group’s gesture was in response to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s call for support from corporate organisations and good-spirited individuals towards a collective fight against the Coronavirus disease, Eboh noted.

He listed the cluster companies (eight oil firms operating in the state) as including Midwestern Oil, Sun Trust, Newcross, Platform, Energia, Oando, Chorus and Pilla Oil.

The oil companies had at different times donated food items to their respective host communities to cushion the impact of the disease.

Obidi, who received the items on behalf of the state government, thanked the donors for the gesture and called on “other corporate citizens” to support the state in this fight.