Ogun Extends Lockdown Till May 10

Ogun State Government has extended the period of lockdown in the state till Sunday, May 10.

Governor Dapo Abiodun also vowed to ensure strict enforcement of the 8pm to 6am daily curfew as announced by the federal government with the force of law.

Governor, while addressing the Media in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on the COVID-19 situation in the State, noted that the extension was in consideration of the one week of grace given to the state by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor stated that the usual relaxation window given to the people to conduct business activities and restock food items, would come up Monday May 4, Wednesday May 6 and Friday May 8 respectively, beginning from 7 o’clock in the morning till 5 in the evening.

“The extension of the lockdown will end on Sunday May 9, taking into consideration the initial one week grace by the President. The relaxation window will be on Monday May 4, Wednesday May 6 and Friday May 8.

“This will give our people time to conduct necessary economic activities and get to their homes before the commencement of the daily curfew. For the avoidance of doubt, the curfew is from 8pm to 6am and will be strictly enforced”, he emphasised.

Giving the COVID-19 situation in the state, Abiodun said the number of confirmed cases had doubled as 56 cases were reported on April 30 as against 35 last week, adding that eight cases had been discharged, while 47 active cases are receiving treatment from state medical personnel.

“The increase in the number is as a result of increased testing capacity and fast turnaround. Also, most of the new cases are as a result of influx of immigrants from the land borders and those from other States.

“A Joint Task Force of transporters and security agencies has been inaugurated to ensure that drivers and passengers wear facemask and enforce strict compliance on the inter-state travel. There will be no inter-state travel for persons living in Ogun State and working in any other State, including Lagos,” he clarified.

While warning that government would not tolerate any act of sabotage on inter-state travel by those on essential services, Abiodun said “vehicles on essential services should have five passengers including the driver, who must show proof of their connection with the vehicle and service the vehicle provides”.