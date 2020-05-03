The Enugu State Government and other stakeholders in the state like the security agencies, leaders of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association and Ogbete Pharmaceutical Dealers Association, have unanimously resolved that there would be a partial and guided reopening of Ogbete Main Market.

This decision was part of the outcome of a meeting between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the state, leadership of the market associations and the security agencies, held at the Government House, Enugu.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the schedule for the partial and guided opening of the Market would be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8am and 2pm Daily

This included the pharmaceutical dealers, provision sellers, restaurants and wholesale food sellers.

Other resolutions reached at the meeting, included “That the Market is open to shop owners only, to enable them serve their customers outside the Market. That under no circumstance shall customers be allowed to enter the Market and that the Akwatta Section of the Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, remains closed.

“That all shop owners entering the market must wear protective facemasks, maintain/observe proper personal hygiene and physical/social distancing protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), including regular hand washing with soap or sanitizer.

“That for the avoidance of doubt, no customer is allowed to enter the Ogbete Main Market, except shop owners, who will only act as vendors to their customers outside the Market.

“That the security agencies are hereby directed to enforce these decisions and any violation will be dealt with according to law. That these measures will be renewed on weekly basis.”