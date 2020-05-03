Covid-19: Plateau Commences Contact Tracing of Two New Cases

By Seriki Adinoyi

The Plateau State Government has commenced tracing of all persons that had contact with the two new cases of Covid-19 in the state, saying it will do so to contain the spread of the virus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ninkong Lar Ndam, in a statement, said: “The state surveillance team has commenced contact tracing of the two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the state.

“We are investigating the issue, and contact tracing is ongoing at the same time. Governor Simon Lalong is working hard to stop the spread of the virus in the state.”

He implored the public not to panic, but to continue to imbibe good personal and respiratory hygiene, social distancing and avoid crowded places as well as staying at home as much as possible.

Ndam also called on the citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious case while assisting the government to enforce the border closure directive which is one of the key steps adopted in curbing the disease.