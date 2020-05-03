Covid-19: NEDC Donates Two Ambulances, Relief Items to Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji

As part of its commitment to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated two fully equipped ambulances and other medical equipment including ventilators, incinerators and other consumables to the Bauchi State Government.

Also donated were bags of rice, beans, groundnut oil, palm oil, seasonings and other food items worth several millions of naira.

The Director, Audit of the Commission, Alhaji Yerima Gashua, while presenting the items to the Chairman Taskforce on the Bauchi State Covid-19, Senator Baba Tela, on Saturday in Bauchi, said that the items are palliatives meant to alleviate the sufferings of the people in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the Commission is committed to making life more bearable for the people of the region.

On the proposed testing laboratory in the state, Gashua said that NEDC is ready to support the state government to make it a reality, adding that: “As soon as the government is ready, the Commission will come in to make it operational to ease the problem militating against quick testing of samples.

“As soon as the state government provides the structure and any other things they are capable of providing, the Commission will come and complete the testing laboratory without any delay.”

While receiving the donated items on behalf of the state governor, the Deputy Governor, Senator Tela, commended NEDC for the donations which he said has come handy in good time.

Tela assured NEDC that the items donated will be evenly distributed by the committee set up by the state government under the leadership of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, pointing out that other items so far received as donation will be polled together for distribution.

The deputy governor also disclosed that plans have reached advanced stage by the state government to establish its own testing laboratory, calling on the NEDC to come in and assist the government in that direction.

He said that already the government has secured a place for siting of the laboratory following the earlier move by NCDC to establish a centre in Bauchi, lamenting however that the NCDC did not make good its promise.

The deputy governor stressed that everything possible will be done to curtail the spread of the infection in the state.