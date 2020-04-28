Umuezena Community lauds Innoson Factory Expansion

Ugo Aliogo

Umuezena Community in Umudim Nnewi, has lauded the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, on his plans to build the extension of his factory in the community.

Chukwuma was in the community palace to unveil plans to expand the factory in the land purchased from the community.

Speaking after the breaking of the kolanut ceremony by the Obi of Umuezena community, a friend of Chukwuma, Mr. Austin Manuel, said that the visit was intended to appreciate the community for their unanimous agreement to sell a portion of Akwu Umuezena land situated at Umuezena in Umudim Nnewi, for the expansion of Innoson vehicle manufacturing company.

He said the community has shown great support for the growth of Innoson vehicle and would begin to reap the benefits of the construction of the extension of the factory.

He explained that the construction of the extension of Innoson factory would attract development to the community, employ more youths and increase economic activities.

He commended Innoson for the foresight to build the extension of the factory in Nnewi, adding that it would improve the image of the community.

In his remarks, the Obi of Umuezena, Chief Martin Obimma, described Innoson as a man of wisdom who has always prioritized the development of Nnewi.

He applauded him for the great plans he has for the development of the land he bought from the community.

He urged him to disregard the activities of some selfish individuals who are trying to become enemies of progress of the community.

The Obi warned the misguided elements to desist from actions that would cripple the development of the land, noting that the land that was sold was for the development of Nnewi.

Speaking separately, the Obi of Ezengwuakpu Kindred, Obi Enemo Anthony; Obi of Ezenwanze Kindred, Chief Eziukwu Okonkwo; Obi of Dalomazue Kindred, Chief Barth Okoli; and Obi of Dimokuanyo Kindred, Chief Sir Jimbo Hamada; who are all representing the other four kindreds in Umuezena Community, expressed gratitude to Chukwuma on his plan to build his factory extension in the community, noting that the project would give the community a face-lift.

They condemned the recent protest carried out in the community by some people who are against the plan by Innoson to build the factory in the community, describing them as hired protesters.

On his own part, the Chairman Committee on Land Umuzenna Community, Hon. Akachukwu Nwachukwu expressed gratitude to the CEO of Innoson for the developmental plans for the community,

Nwachukwu urged Umuzenna indigenes to support the building of the factory in the community, stating that Chukwuma has fulfilled all the financial responsibility on the land.

In his remarks, the President-General of Umuezena Youth, Comrade Dozie Mmadueke, affirmed that the project has provided jobs for the youths of the community who are already involved in the clearing and construction works, “Umuezena youths would be the highest beneficiaries of the project.”

Mrs. Ifeoma Obiora and Lolo Nonye Ndukuba who spoke respectively for Umuokpu and Iyom-di of Umuezena Community, expressed appreciation to Innoson, saying that the women of the community are totally in support of the project.

Speaking on behalf of Innoson Group, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma, appreciated the Community for their warm reception.

According to him, “Innocent Chukwuma has gotten offers from different parts of the country for the building of the extension of the factory, but he insisted on building the extension in Nnewi, I praise the community for their decision to sell some portion of Akwu Umuezena to Innoson, stating that they will not regret the decision. The project would attract lots of development to the community, including access roads to the factory, and provision of Jobs for Umuzenna youths.”

Also, present during the visit are members of Land Committee Umuezena Community, representing the five (5) kindred, the members include, Mr. Okechukwu Okonkwo, Prince Oliver Obimma, Mr Jerry Obodogha, Mr. Cletus Okonkwo and Mr. Cyprian Ekechukwu and other stakeholders of Umuezena Community.