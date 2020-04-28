Raymond Dokpesi Jnr Tests Positive for Pandemic

Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Mr. Raymond Dokpesi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cable reported that he disclosed this in a short message to members of staff yesterday.

Dokpesi was said to have been self-isolating in the past week, before he developed malaria symptoms and started coughing.

He reportedly contacted the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for a COVID-19 test which came back positive.

The chairman, who is said not to have a recent travel history, advised those who have interacted with him lately to get tested.

“I got a call this morning confirming the result is COVID-19 positive. I am leaving now to the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre for treatment and hope to be back in two weeks. Many of you may have interacted with me during our various meetings and I would advise you to get tested as soon as possible,” the message read.