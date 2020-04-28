Elumelu Donates Six Trailer Loads of Rice to Delta Communities

Onicha-Ugbo, the hometown of the mother of the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony Elumelu and other towns in Delta north area were thrown into wild jubilation Sunday night as six trailer loads of rice donated to the communities as palliative for lockdown arrived.

Onicha Ugbo and Onicha-Uku were not the only beneficiaries of donation by Elumelu, as the four local government areas in Aniocha and Oshimili got one trailer load each.

The beneficiary local governments were Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South.

Residents of the communities rained prayers on their son for remembering them at this trying period.

According to a cabinet member of Onicha Ugbo palace, Chief Ken Iwelumo, “On April 26, 2020, Onicha Ugbo received a shipment of 600 bags of high quality rice from Mr. Tony Elumelu, the Group Chairman of UBA Group and Heirs Holdings.

“This is a gift to his motherland. Words cannot express our gratitude to him during these difficult and uncertain times.

“We pray that our good lord will continue to shower eternal blessings on him, his family and Elumelu clan.”

The gesture the founder of Heirs Holdings was to cushion the effect of the lockdown and also to appreciate his people.

Elumelu has changed the lives of African young startups through his Tony Elumelu Foundation.

He had also facilitated the donation of N5 billion through the UBA Foundation to combat the pandemic in Nigeria and 19 African countries where UBA operates.

In addition, Elumelu personally donated N1billion to the private sector led Coalition against COVID-19 in Nigeria.