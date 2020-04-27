First Bank Chair, Ibukun Awosika Bereaved

Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank Plc, has been in mourning since death, in its raw wickedness, plucked life out of her father, Abdul Moshood Adekola, on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Ibukun, also an author, announced the passing of her dear father with a long emotional tribute and a picture of him on social media.

The deceased, born a Muslim, converted to Christianity at 60 and died at 87. The motivational speaker thanked her dad for teaching her siblings and herself the value of hard work and contentment, saying “ABDUL MOSHOOD ADEKOLA 12th of December 1932 to 20th of April 2020. My father, my teacher, my cheer leader. It’s tough to think that you are gone forever.

“Though I always knew that the day will come and thought I was prepared for it, yet I must confess that it’s really hard.

“Thank you daddy, for teaching us the value of hard work and about living a decent honorable life. Thank you for the courage to let us all express ourselves in our own way. “Thank you for being unconventional enough to let me pursue my own goals in seasons when it was not popular to do so. “Thank you for teaching my siblings and I that we could pursue our goals without any consideration for our gender.

“Thank you for teaching us the humility of loving all men. Thank you for teaching us contentment. Thank you for showing me the courage of conviction by having the audacity to give your life to Christ at 60years of age , and serving God as an usher in church for so many years. Thank you for standing as our diligent single parent for 19 years since mummy passed in 2001.

“I thank God today for everyday of your 87 years of life. Glad that heaven has truly gained a good soul today. Love you my daddy. Enjoy heaven!( sic).”