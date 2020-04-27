Covid-19: Buhari’s Wife Donates 16 Trucks of Food Items to Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, through her foundation, Aisha Buhari Foundation, has donated 16 trucks of assorted food items, drugs and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Kano State Government.

Speaking on Monday in Kano, Mrs Buhari, who was represented by her Special Adviser on Administration, Hadi Uba, said that the items are meant to target 500,000 households in the state.

The food items, which included rice, spaghetti, milk and cooking oil would be distributed to the needy by the foundation in collaboration with the state government.

“The items we are presenting today to the government and people of Kano State is from the Aisha Buhari Foundation.

“We have divided these palliatives into three. We have food items which consist of rice, spaghetti, oil and others. We also have the personal protective equipment (PPE) that include gloves, goggles, facemasks, sanitisers and other things. On the other hand, we have the drugs.

“We have decided to pass the PPEs to the state government to distribute to the needy. The food items will be distributed by the Aisha Buhari Foundation,” he stated.

According to him, the gesture of the wife of the president is meant to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Uba further explained that the 16 trailer loads of assorted food items including, rice, spaghetti, flour, cooking oil and milk are going to be distributed in collaboration with the state government to the needy in the state.

He added that the PPEs included 300,000 hand gloves, 300,000 masks as well as protective gowns. Also included are 10 pieces of automatic dispensers among other medical items.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, expressed delight over the magnanimity of the wife of the president and promised that the items are going to be distributed accordingly.

“We assure the first lady that these items, which are currently scarce, will be judiciously utilised,” he said.