Buhari to Address Nigerians at 8pm

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari will Monday at 8pm, make a national broadcast to the nation on update on the extended lockdown he imposed on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on April 13.

A statement by the president’s media adviser, Mr Femi Adesina, enjoined television, radio and other electronic media stations to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast