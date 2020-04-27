Buhari Extends Lockdown by One Week, Approves Phased Easing from May 4

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory to curb the spread of COVID-19 by one week.

In a national broadcast on Monday night, the President also approved a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown from May 4.

“Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.,” Buhari said.

He added that this would however, be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

Details later..