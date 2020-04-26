Joy of a Father…As Nigeria’s Biggest Philanthropist, Femi Otedola Serenades Daughter

They say that a daughter may outgrow her father’s lap, but she’ll never outgrow his heart. Having watched – with apprehension first, trust later, and joy now – his little girl grow to be an awesome lady, philanthropist and mintage merchant, Femi Otedola has taken his celebration of his eldest girl, Tolani, to heart. This is in spite of the pandemic that is ravaging the country – proof positive that a father’s love outclasses everything else.

Tolani Otedola is the eldest child and daughter of Femi Otedola, the business mogul that is globally acclaimed for his investment genius and insight into the affairs of enterprise. A singer, Tolani’s position as first child – and daughter – undoubtedly fixed her into the permanent position of daddy’s girl. And so her adding a year to already merry years on Tuesday the 21st of April was a milestone in the Otedola household.

Celebrating her, Femi Otedola posted “Happy Birthday to my angel”, showing that even giants of merchandise can grasp at the little things of love, affection and devotion.

Tolani Otedola is only in her late twenties (so shout-outs to scheming bachelors) and an Afro-inspired singer. She is the first among four others, including Florence Ifeoluwa (the renowned and award-winning DJ Cuppy), Elizabeth Temi, and Fewa (the only male boy of the Otedola tribe).

For those who know Femi Otedola, his family is the basic foundation of his successes and business endeavours. Their family is a close-knit tribe, with the children Otedolas allowed to walk their own paths and find their own El Dorados.

On his own, father Otedola is an accomplished businessman, a notable presence in the oil sector – until he decided to man the industry of power, a smart decision. His loyalty to his family however demonstrates that he is first a father, before his other handles of mint mogul, philanthropist, and ready investment merchant.