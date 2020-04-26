Covid-19: Ekiti Distributes Palliatives to Farmers

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has extended the distribution of food items to residents of farmsteads in Ado Ekiti to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The benefiting farmsteads reached with the palliatives by the deputy governor included Ika, Oke Aso, Adugboku, Aba Alhaji and Aba Alake.

The deputy governor said the Dr. Kayode Fayemi administration would always give all residents of the state whether living in urban centres or rural areas a sense of belonging in making life easier for them.

A statement on Sunday by the Special Assistant (Media) to the deputy governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, disclosed that the residents of the farmsteads were excited that they were remembered in the distribution of the palliatives.

Apart from the natives, the deputy governor also ensured that non-indigenes like Tivs and Ebiras who were farmers in the settlements benefited from the largesse.

They described the administration of Governor Fayemi as compassionate and having the interest of the people in the grassroots at heart.

Egbeyemi said the governor and his wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, are passionate about the welfare of the people during the lockdown and would not fold their arms and allow hunger to ravage the state.

The deputy governor, who said the distribution of food items was not based on party affiliation, ethnic sentiments and other primordial considerations, noted that government would not shirk in its responsibilities to take care of everybody residing in the state.

He said the government was determined to ensure that relief items get to as many people as possible especially those residing in remote areas.

Egbeyemi explained that government recognised the fact that the lockdown would create inconveniences for the people hence the provision of food and other items.

The deputy governor assured those living in other farm settlements and other parts of the state yet to benefit to be patient as it would get to their turn very soon.

He urged the people of the farmsteads to engage more in agriculture to boost food security and tackle hunger.

Egbeyemi urged residents of the farmsteads to abide by all advisories of the government to curb the spread of coronavirus like regular hand washing, physical and social distancing, and avoiding handshakes, among others.

Community leaders in the farmsteads appreciated the gesture of the state government which they said had given them a sense of belonging.

They pledged to reciprocate by performing their civic responsibilities and also promised to comply with government directives on measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.