COVID-19: Chinese Community Donates N10m, Food Items to Lagos

As part of efforts to cushion the effect the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in Lagos, the Chinese Community in Lagos has donated items to the state government.

The items included 300 bags of rice, 500 cartons of noodles, Spaghetti valued at N3 million as well as a cheque of N10 million.

The community also said that it had earlier donated medical equipment worth of N175 million and presented a cheque of N35 million to the state government.

Speaking on the gesture, Chairman of the China Industrial & Commercial Entreprises Association, Mr. Eric Ni, said, “On behalf of the Chairman, Mr. Chan Kuan, the Charity Foundation of Overseas Chinese Service Association in Lagos had donated N10 million in addition to food items provided by the Chinese community. This palliative measure is to show love and care, most importantly, it symbolises that we value and cherish the relationship between China and Nigeria by assisting the people of Lagos at this period of lockdown “

Also speaking, Director at the Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria, Mrs. Loi Eng Koon, stated, ” Covid-19 virus has no border and the effect is on the whole world .China and Nigeria are one, one people, one nation, whatever we can do, we would like to assist. This is however not the end, we will continue to support. We urge everyone not to give up fighting the deadly virus”.

Receiving the items, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, expressed appreciation to the community, promising that the items would be judiciously distributed.

The donation was put together by members of the Overseas Chinese association in Nigeria . They include:CAW Production company Limited;

Sunfull Prime Nigeria Limited;The Association of Chinese women in Nigeria;China timber wood Association Nigeria; Transsion holdings and

Longrich International (Nigeria) Ltd .

Others are Hutmak Industry Nigeria; The Shandong Business Commercial Association in Nigeria; Folletel Nigeria Ltd;Jiangxi Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria and GoldrnSilk Industries Nigeria , amongst others.