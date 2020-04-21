Residents Flee as Suspected Herdsmen Attack Ondo Communities

James Sowole in Akure

Residents of some villages in Ondo State have deserted their communities following the attack on the communities by suspected herdsmen yesterday

The affected communities are Adejubu, Adewole, Olotin, Olondan, Jojo, all in the Akure North Local Government Area of state.

According to a source, the herdsmen, who invaded the villages were on reprisal mission as the residents of affected communities had allegedly chased them away from grazing on their farmland.

A source said the Fulani herdsmen usually destroyed the farms of the villagers whenever their cows are grazing. “So last week, when they came again to graze, the villagers chased them away.

“On a revenge mission, on Sunday night, the herdsmen came in a large number and burnt down the houses in the villages. The residents of the villages had to run away for their dear lives for fear of being killed,” he said.

The source, however, noted that there was no life lost in the attack but many buildings were allegedly destroyed by the herdsmen.

It was also gathered that the men of the state police command had been deployed to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the affected communities.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, said nothing of such happened in the area.

However, the source said the PPRO was not telling the truth about the situation.