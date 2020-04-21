COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt Quarantines 43 Lagos Returnees

Martins Ifijeh

The Nasarawa State Government has quarantined 43 returnees from Lagos in an isolation facility in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Announcing this during a stakeholders meeting in Lafia Tuesday, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule said the returnees were coming from Lagos before being arrested in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state while trying to pass through Lafia to Shendam in Plateau State.

He said: “Their insistence to pass through Lafia, the state capital led to their arrest after which they were taken to Jos by some security personnel. On the way, five persons escaped, leaving the number to 43 who are now in isolation,” he added.