Borno Traces 97 Contacts of Dead Patient

The Borno State Government has said it has traced and started “strategic testing” for about 97 persons of interest following the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Umar Kadafur confirmed the death of the patient yesterday.

Kadafur said the 56-year-old aid worker had been buried in line with the “standard protocol for the disposal of infectious bodies.”

“The Borno State high- powered committee on the prevention and control of COVID-19 hereby announce to the general public that one case of COVID-19 disease was confirmed in Maiduguri on Sunday,19th April 2020,” he said in a statement

“He was a 56-year-old citizen of Borno who was brought in from Pulka with features of severe respiratory disease. He was managed in the UMTH but unfortunately, he succumbed to the disease.

“However nasal swab specimen was collected from the body, which was tested positive for neo-corona virus disease at the COVID-19 reference laboratories in the UMTH and validated by the NCDC.

“All contacts of the diseased are being traced and necessary measures to prevent further spread have been put in place. To this point, about 97 persons of interest have been traced and strategic testing instituted (35 in Pulka and 64 in Maiduguri).

“Furthermore, the organization he worked for in Pulka has been directed to provide line list, profile and quarantine all his contacts and submit the same to the committee for action. Meanwhile, a team on surveillance and case management have been deployed to Pulka today for further investigation and sample collection.”

He urged residents of the state to demonstrate strict adherence to well-documented measures against the disease.