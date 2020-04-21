Bandits Attack Niger Communities, Kill Seven

By Laleye Dipo

The spate of killings by bandits in Niger State is yet to abate despite the presence of land and air security operatives in some areas as no fewer than seven persons have been killed in two days of attacks on communities in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY learnt that two persons were killed by the bandits on Sunday evening while five others were slain on Monday in broad daylight.

In the first incident, according to reports from the area, about 50 bandits on motorcycles stormed Gidigori and adjoining villages shooting sporadically and in the process killed two villagers before making away with valuables and cattle.

In the second incident, it was gathered that men of the local vigilante who were angered by the first attack and killings assembled to counterattack the bandits.

It was learnt that as the vigilante ambushed the bandits, their plan was leaked to the invaders who attacked them from behind killing five of them.

This time around, it was said that not less than 100 cattle were rustled by the bandits.

“We are now living in fear because there is no one to come to our rescue. We cannot sleep in the night. In the daytime, we are also being attacked,” one of the villagers told THISDAY on phone.

He said the government should come to their aid by giving specific instructions to the security operatives about what to do to stop the killings and stealing.

When contacted, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, said government has deployed additional security operatives in the areas, assuring that the bandits will be arrested and prosecuted.

Inga also commiserated with those who lost loved ones, assuring them that relief materials will be sent to those displaced without delay.

The Chairman of the Rafi Local Government, Alhaji Ismaila Musa Modibo, who also confirmed the story, said a report has been made to the appropriate quarters about the worsening security situation in the council.