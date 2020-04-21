Atiku Mourns Akinjide

By Chuks Okocha

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with the family of the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in the Second Republic, Chief Richard Akinjide .

In his verified tweeter handle, the former vice president prayed that God should grant Late Akinjide a perfect rest.

He said in the tweeter message, “May the soul of Chief Richard Akinjide Rest In Peace. He lived an impactful life as a lawyer, politician, administrator and most of all, a family patriarch. On behalf of my family, I express my condolences to the Akinjide’s family”.