Afenifere Mourns Akinjide

By Deji Elumoye

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has mourned the second republic Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN).

The group described Akinjide, who died at his Ibadan, Oyo State residence in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as a brilliant attorney with forensic knowledge of law.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, told THISDAY on Tuesday that Akinjide would always be remembered as a brilliant barrister with forensic knowledge of law.

According to him, “He has played his part in this game of life and may he get all the rest that he needs and deserves.

“We pray that God will grant his soul eternal repose and protect the family he has left behind.

“Good night from all of us in Afenifere.”