WHO Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

A World Health Organisation (WHO) staff in Bauchi State has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to two the total number of confirmed cases in the state.

The Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed told journalists yesterday that the WHO staff had contact with a confirmed case in Kano State.

Mohammed said: “We have an additional case in the state, the result was sent to me around 4 pm today.

“He is a staff of WHO in Bauchi but we don’t want to mention his name because it is against the ethics of the medical profession. He went to Kano and had contact with a professor in Kano that is positive.