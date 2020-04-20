Presidency: Why Top Officials Were Denied Access to Villa after Kyari’s Burial

The presidency yesterday explained that the decision by security officials to bar attendees of the burial ceremony of the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, from entering the State House was standard protocol.

The clarification followed reports that senior State House officials were denied access into the Presidential Villa, Abuja after attending the burial ceremony, which included prayers on the corpse of Kyari at the Defence Guest House in Maitama and interment at Gudu Cemetery.

Reacting to the report about barring access to top officials at the Villa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said it was true, but noted that the security operatives were observing standard security protocol.

Shehu stated these on his Tweeter handle.

“There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the.

“This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of #Coronavirus.

“For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this,” he said.