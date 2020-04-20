I’m Not Interested in Any Political Office, Says Air Peace Boss

By Chinedu Eze

The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, has declared that he is not interested in politics.

Onyema insisted that he is a businessman and does not have any political ambition, as he denounced any report that indicated otherwise.

He reiterated that his humanitarian gestures stemmed from his desire to give back to the society as his own contribution to humanity, noting that such acts of kindness should not be misinterpreted as preparing himself for any political office.

Onyema made this known yesterday while reacting to an online post by a group known as United People of Nigeria Initiative (UPNI) endorsing him for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023.

The Air Peace chairman, who said the call was made in bad taste, rejected the endorsement and those behind it, and urged them to deist from such campaign in the future.

In a statement signed by him, Onyema said: “My attention has been drawn to an online post by a group that goes by the name United People of Nigeria Initiative (UPNI) endorsing me for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023. One Sir Wealthson Chukwudi was exposed in the post as the president of the group.

“I wish to state clearly that this man, UPNI and its promoters are not known to me directly or remotely, and whatever they are saying has not come from me and will never come from me. I am a businessman not a politician.

“My purpose is to impact humanity, and I do not have to be president first before I doing what has become part of my essence. This is my nature. My motivations are different.

“I call on the public to completely ignore this group and any other group or person/s that may come up with such message and mischief about me in the future. I personally feel very offended by it.

“I am very suspicious of the motive behind this unsolicited publication. Once again, I am not interested in partisan politics.”