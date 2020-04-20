Edo Govt Clears 105 Suspected Cases, 282 Contacts

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has announced that the state government has been making steady progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and the treatment of eight active cases at different isolations centres across the state.

Okundia disclosed that the state government has discharged six persons who have tested negative twice to COVID-19 and exited another 387 persons that comprised of 105 persons of interest (POIs) and 282 line-listed contacts, who tested negative and completed the compulsory 14-day follow up.

He noted that the multipronged strategy of the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in handling the pandemic was yielding positive results, adding that the government is scaling up screening facilities across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, which include the commencement of community mobile-based screening for COVID-19 in Oredo LGA.

According to him, “Edo State has recorded 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but we have discharged six patients who tested negative twice for the virus. The remaining eight cases are still on active treatment and are responding well to treatment. Four of the cases are receiving treatment and follow up at home while one is presently at Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC) Benin, two are at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin City and one at Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH). So far, the state has had 100 percent recovery from the cases admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.

“As we celebrate the successes recorded in the management of COVID-19 in the state, it is pertinent to note that compliance with the government’s stay-at-home and social distancing directives, as well as other precautionary measures, are non-negotiable in the fight against the spread of the virus.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitisers, and try to get screened at any of our centres across the state. If you must go out, wear facemasks and avoid large gathering of persons.”