COVID-19: Nasarawa to Quarantine Lagos, Kano Returnees

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has said that the state government will commence a mandatory 14 days quarantine of citizens of the state returning from either Lagos or Kano States.

Sule made this known in an opening remarks at a meeting with traditional and religious leaders at the Government House, Lafia.

Accordingly, the governor said: “It has become necessary to take this step because of the alarming increase in the spread of the dreaded pandemic, as well as the need to protect the people of the state against the virus.”

He lamented that instead of the pandemic subsiding, “the coronavirus is unfortunately spreading fast with now Katsina and Kano States also under total lockdown”.

He however stressed that the case that is a major source of concern for the state is the increasing number of persons that tested positive to COVID-19 in the FCT.

The governor stated that in an earlier meeting, he had sought the cooperation of the chairmen of local government areas from across the state to ensure that returnees from Lagos and Kano States were quarantined before being allowed into the larger society.

He equally used the opportunity of the meeting to further appeal to traditional rulers, led by the Chairman of the state Traditional Council and Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), to ensure that returnees from the two aforementioned states were quarantined.

Sule further disclosed that already 43 persons returning from Lagos had been intercepted in Akwanga on their way to Shendam in Plateau State.

He explained that having got in touch with his colleague in Jos, the returnees were escorted to Jos where they were isolated.