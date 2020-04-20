CIG Motors Chair Donates N20m, Medical Supplies to Combat COVID-19

Chairman of CIG Motors Co. Ltd., Chief Diana Chen, has donated N20 million, an ambulance and 50,000 face masks to combat COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, made up of business moguls like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia had earlier announced their donations to the fund set up to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Now more than ever”, she said, “we all need to show serious concern and commitment to eliminating the threat of this virus so that we can return to our daily lives before the outbreak.”

She also emphasised that this could not be achieved by the government alone, but by private organisations and individuals playing a part in helping the government achieve its goal.

Chen, chairman of CIG Motors Co. Ltd, the Promoters of the GAC Motor Brand in Nigeria, has been a crucial voice in rallying the Chinese business community in the country to support government’s efforts to combat the pandemic.