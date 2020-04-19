COVID-19: Ibidun Ighodalo Smiles to the Bank with the Pandemic

Providence, thou art both dummkopf and darling! After years of abandonment, it would seem that Ibidun Ighodalo has again entered into the good books of Providence.

The tale of Lady Ibidun Ighodalo is multifarious, specially featuring successive Lagos State government, her Elizabeth R. company, and the recent Covid-19 pandemic. It began with Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola.

While some cities excel in commerce, native culture and prejudice of some sort or another, Lagos State excels in all those and more. Christmas in Lagos in the time of Governor Fashola was beauty and class and exterior design and decorations, with streets lined with the Yuletide sentiments and citizens exulting in the blanket of the sonorous season. Fashola’s card was none other than Ibidun Ighodalo and her company, Elizabeth R.

When Ambode came on board, however, he slashed that Christmas tradition and replaced it with one of his making, the Light Up Lagos campaign, a security-sensitive idea that seemed a smart thang at the time (and still is, curiously). Consequently, Ibidun Ighodalo and her beautification outfit fell out of favour and into some level of lethargy. All that is passed away; with the Covid-19 pandemic, all has become new again for Elizabeth R.

Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) was the first to invite Lady Ibidun to help assemble isolation centres for Covid-19 cases in Lagos. Naturally, she proved her mettle by serving it hot, delivering the best services available, and generally attracting the attention of high-flyers. According to reports, Access Bank in Port Harcourt has also approached her to secure her ace assistance in the management and establishment of isolation centres in the city.

Recall that Lady Ibidun, wife of renowned Pastor Itua Ighodalo, is a former beauty queen who ventured into decorations and event management with her flourishing company, Elizabeth R. Apparently, her craft will never fall to disuse, even in the midst of global pandemics.