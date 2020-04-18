Presco Donates 2,000 Cans of Vegetable Oil to Edo State

As part of its contributions to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, producer of Fats and Oils, Presco Plc, has donated 2,000 (5litre) jerry cans in 500 cartons of vegetable oil (olien) to the Edo State Government.

According to the company, the gesture was designed to alleviate the sufferings of the most vulnerable in society.

The Relations Manager of Presco Plc, Tony Uwajeh, who presented the items to the state government also conveyed through a letter, management’s applaud of the state government’s efforts at combating the pandemic.

He explained that the Management of the company “believes we will weather the storm and come out of this stronger and safe.”

Receiving the items, the Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, conveyed the appreciation of the Governor, Godwin Obaseki for the gesture.

He explained that the current pandemic was indeed a challenging time for all, adding that the state government was adequately prepared to face it.

Commending Management of Presco Plc, he pledged that the items would be put to judicious use and to the benefit of the most vulnerable in Edo State.