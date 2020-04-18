NDA Commences Local Production of Ventilators, Sanitisers

By John Shiklam

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, has designed and produced two types of ventilators, hand wash and sanitiser that could be quickly reproduced to stem the shortage of the equipment in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by the spokesman of the academy, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi.

He said the design and production of the ventilators came a week after the Commandant NDA, Maj. General Jamil Sarham, convened a team of engineers, technologists and technicians from the Mechatronics Department headed by Major Abubakar Imam to “rapidly develop affordable ventilator within the shortest possible time, using readily available components.”

According to the statement, the team was also tasked to “develop capacity of producing at least 30 ventilators in a month.”

Presenting their report to the Commandant, Imam, head of the team who is also Head of Department Mechatronics, said the team was able to produce two unique ventilators within a week and could be quickly deployed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement explained that both ventilators, “NDA Type 1 and NDA Type 2,” could be reproduced cheaply, adding that currently, the Academy had the capacityThe statement said both prototypes had been subjected to series of technical performance evaluation tests with impressive results.

“It is worthy to know that apart from the production of the ventilators, the NDA also produced hand wash and sanitisers.

This is to enhance the hygiene and develop washing hand culture among the academy community.

The Commandant pledged to continue to support all research efforts in the academy in order to proffer solutions to various problems affecting the country.