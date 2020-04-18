Kyari’s Death, Personal Loss to Buhari, Nigeria, Says SGF

By Omololu Ogunmade

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Saturday in Abuja described the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, as a personal loss to President Muhammadu Buhari and a great loss to the nation.

The SGF, who also described the demise of the late chief of staff as a personal loss to him, added that the deceased was a good man who did a great job for Nigeria.

“It is a personal loss to me, the president and to the nation. I believe Malam Abba will be remembered for so many things. He has done a great job for the nation. Malam Abba was a very good man and very determined, intellectually upright and he had a lot of foresight.

“A lot of people didn’t understand Malam Abba but I worked with him for three years and I can tell you that he is a wonderful person. He is a good man; deep down in his heart, he always meant well and I looked up to him as a senior brother in the course of the work that we did in the last three years,” Mustapha said.