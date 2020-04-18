APC Govs Mourn Abba Kyari

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has expressed shock over the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari , Mallam Abba Kyari.

Kyari who had tested positive for Coronavirus and had been receiving treatment in Lagos died on Friday.

The Chairman of PGF, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued on Saturday, said that the death of Kyari was a further call on all Nigerians to be united in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

He stated: “We received the death of Mallam Abba Kyari with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Abba Kyari. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“The death of Mallam Abba is a further call on all Nigerians to be united in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

“As Progressive Governors, we, on this sad day, hereby re-affirm our unconditional support to the laudable initiatives of the President Buhari-led

federal government.”

The APC governors called on all Nigerians, irrespective of political, religious,

ethnic, social status or any other differences, to support the of federal government in the fight against this deadly virus.

The governors also called on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe, while also commending all the frontline medical personnel under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).