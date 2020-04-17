‘Trans-Forcados Pipeline Back in Operation’

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), the operator of the Trans-Forcados Pipeline said the pipeline is back in operation.

The Heritage’s statement issued thursday was in response to a recent report by Reuters, wherein Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd had declared force majeure over the shutdown of Trans-forcados pipeline by HEOSL.

According to HEOSL, the pipeline was shut down between April 4th and 9th for repair and maintenance works on the pipeline.

The company also clarified that these repairs and maintenance works are routine given the age of the pipeline which is 50 years old.

“In line with the standard practice of the company, planned repairs are always communicated to all stakeholders who inject into the pipeline, along with Shell at the Forcados terminal. Nothing was different this time around and due notification was given.

“The repair works have since been completed and the pipeline is back in operation”, the company said.