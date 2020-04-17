Six Killed, Five Injured in Road Accident in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

Six persons lost their lives, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fatal road accident that occurred on the Daura-Kano expressway in Katsina State on Thursday night.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the accident, which occurred at about 9:30pm at Chadi village in Daura Local Government, involved two commercial vehicles.

It was also learnt that a Volkswagen Golf-3 and a J5 bus, which were coming from opposite directions, had a head-on collision due to over-speeding by one of the drivers.

The state Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Ali Tanimu, while confirming the accident on Friday, said six persons died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries.

He said 12 people were involved in the accident, adding that the injured victims had been taken to different hospitals around the axis of the accident.

According to him, “The accident occurred in Chadi village along Daura-Kano road. Six persons were killed, while five others sustained injuries. People involved are 12, and it was an head-on collision between a Golf and a J5 bus.”