Lagos Govt Warns Health Officials against Collecting Money for Tests

Segun James

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said that COVID-19 tests in all approved testing centres in Lagos State are now free.

Abayomi stated this following reports alleging that patients pay N30,000 for COVID-19 test at the centres approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Lagos.

He stressed that no designated testing centre in the state is allowed to collect money for the COVID-19 tests.

“I want to state unequivocally that there is no designated COVID-19 testing centre in Lagos that collects or is allowed to collect money for the test. COVID-19 tests at the designated testing centres are free of charge,” Abayomi affirmed.

The Commissioner maintained that the State Ministry of Health is not aware of any health worker at any of the testing centres that collects money for the COVID-19 test, urging residents to be wary of misleading reports targeted at discrediting front-line health workers who are committed to ensuring that COVID-19 is contained.

“I want to assure the public that activities at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and other approved centres for COVID19 screening are effectively monitored in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Lagos State COVID-19 Response under which no fees are collected for the tests.

“Furthermore, we urge Lagos State residents to call 08000CORONA to report any health worker and or anyone who demands and or requests fees to conduct COVID-19 tests at any of our designated testing centres”, Abayomi stated.

He warned that any health worker or personnel discovered to have engaged in any illegal activities will be sanctioned in line with extant provisions of the law and rules guiding their duties.

“Please be assured that the Lagos State Government will discipline any health worker or personnel who indulge in such illegal activities”, the Commissioner asserted.