Enugu Discharges Second Patient

Suspected fraudsters hack

Ugwuanyi’s phone line

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Enugu State Government last night discharged the remaining COVID-19 patient from Treatment and Isolation Centre in the state.

This is coming as the MTN Cell Phone line of the state governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been hacked by suspected fraudsters.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Chidi Aroh, the state government said the hackers have already used the line to call members of the public, including government officials.

He therefore urged members of the public to disregard any call or message emanating from the said phone line.

He said the security agencies and the Telecom Service Providers have been duly notified and are working round the clock to apprehend the culprits.

“We most sincerely regret any embarrassment or inconvenience that these fraudsters may have caused unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state had discharged the first COVID-19 patient on Wednesday after testing negative for the virus.

A separate statement by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ik Obi, noted that the second and the only remaining patient at the isolation centre had tested negative and accordingly discharged.

He recalled that the NCDC had announced two cases of COVID-19 in the state who were in isolation and receiving care.

“Yesterday, the Enugu State Ministry of Health announced that one patient had been discharged.

“Two of them are now negative for the Coronavirus and have been discharged,” the statement noted.

“We encourage our people to continue to stay home, try not to touch your face without having washed your hands, maintain strict hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory

and maintain physical distancing”.