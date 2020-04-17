COVID -19: NAWE’s DG Task FG on Review of Palliatives Disbursement

Mary Nnah

After reviewing the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic on MSMEs and appraisal of ongoing Federal Government’s palliatives to cushion the effect, Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs, (NAWE) has called for a review of strategy.

Director General, NAWE, Nse Udoh, in a statement issued after the just concluded association’s virtual town hall meeting, resolved that the Federal government should revise review its current strategy in sourcing and distributing palliatives across the nation .

The group stressed that the current modus operandi needs to be more purposeful, if desired impact is to be achieved, adding that as currently operated there were gaps that can be easily exploited to compromise it.

NAWE noticed also that structured BMOs have not been included in the planning and execution of these processes.

It is therefore called on Government, private sector, donors, especially development partners to source items and products from Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) when considering making donations.

“We believe that patronising products made by MSMEs especially women led ones will not only empower them but also ensure generation of required funding, stakeholder inclusion, stoke patriotism and generate data for planning of this and future interventions”, she said.

Udoh noted further that, “Sustainability and the positive impact on these small businesses will also prepare MSMEs for post COVID 19 while addressing the inclusion gap in the scheme of things.”

“NAWE with tangible presence in the six geo- political zones and FCT will be willing to assist in the sourcing supply and distribution of proudly NIgerian products made by women run MSMEs.

“Our MSMEs have the competency to collaborate with FG on this .It is our resolve that the gender lens be applied to include women MSMEs. Empowering these Women led small businesses will also bridge the gap in affirmative procurement, stoke patriotism and survival of the sector post COVID 19.

While commending government for the political will, it expressed the believe that this review is needed and to ensure better reach and impact.

“MSMES especially women owned ones must be equipped for a post COVID 19 economic climate” Udoh added.