After 10 Years, 53 Extra Goes Off-Air

By Vanessa Obioha

On Monday, April 20, Africa Magic’s lifestyle magazine show Studio 53 Extra will draw its curtains. The show which premiered on July 1, 2010, was created as a spin-off of Studio 53 which was hosted by media personality IK Osakioduwa and film director Kemi Adetiba.

Studio 53 Extra was draped with a double dose of girl power with Dolapo Oni and Eku Edewor as co-pilots at its launch and featured all the most wanted glitz, glam and gist. Studio 53 also beamed its spotlight on the brightest shining stars and celebrities of the African fashion, music and showbiz arena.

The show was later revamped to 53 Extra after the first season, and continued to push its mandate in delivering the best of premium lifestyle on the continent and dish the inner scoops on the people and places making great impact in the world of African entertainment both home and abroad.

Over the years, new additions were added to the 53 Extra family with new co-hosts; Sika Osei and Ozzy Agu in 2014, Mawuli Gavor, Torah Olaiya and Amira Ibrahim Alfa in 2017 and Simi Drey in 2019.

“We would like to thank everyone who worked on this production to make it a success, especially all the hosts, we appreciate the efforts and sacrifices made every week to turn in awesome episodes. And not leaving out the audience who tuned in every week,” said Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu.

Throughout its decade run, 53 Xtra showcased the best of Africa in fashion, food, destination travels, décor, music and the whole nine yards of lifestyle. Each 30-minute episode offered a lavish serving of the finest things Africa has to offer.The 53 in the coinage represented the 53 countries that formed the African Union.

“It has been said that all good things must come to an end, and it’s been 10 great years of adventure. It brings us great sadness but as a business we continue to evolve and innovate in new directions,” added Mba-Uzoukwu.