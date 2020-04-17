AFN Ordinary Congress Postponed Due to COVID-19

Due to circumstances caused by the global outbreak of Covid-19, the ordinary congress of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) scheduled for Friday April 24,2020 has been postponed indefinitely.

In a media statement signed by its Secretary General, Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, the AFN regrets the postponement of the congress convened to among other things discus and approve the training plans for the now postponed 2020 Olympics.

The Congress was also convened to ratify certain decisions taken by the board of the federation at its last meeting in Abuja in January as well as a review of its constitution.

“We are compelled by the severe situation surrounding the covid-19 pandemic to shift the date indefinitely,’ said Beyioku in the statement and assured a new date will be announced as soon as it is safe to do so. “There is a notice issued in February in line with the relevant section of the AFN constitution and the notice still subsists,” said Beyioku.

The AFN also advised all stakeholders in sport to stay safe and follow all medical and social regulations issued by relevant authorities as Nigeria battles to fight the scourge that has so far claimed 12 lives with over 400 confirmed cases in the country.